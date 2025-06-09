TikTok's popular skincare routines have almost no effect - study

Skin care regimens, actively promoted on TikTok, that are common among teenagers actually have minimal or no benefit to the skin. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The results of a study published in the journal Pediatric Dermatology show that multi-step care procedures, which are actively promoted by influencers on TikTok, in most cases do not demonstrate dermatological effectiveness.

The authors analyzed common recommendations and products used by teenagers and concluded that the benefits from them are questionable, and sometimes potentially harmful – writes The Guardian.

We don't see significant dermatological benefits from these complex regimens. Most teenagers don't need that many products or procedures – said dermatologist and co-author of the study Dr. Angelica Patel from the University of Miami.

Researchers point out that the popularity of products with active ingredients – such as acids, retinoids or enzymes – creates a risk of irritation or worsening of the skin condition. In addition, such procedures are often chosen without any consultation with specialists.

Teenagers see influential bloggers with perfect skin, and this creates a false impression of realistic expectations. This is not only a matter of care, but also of mental health. The desire for "perfect" skin often causes anxiety and lowers self-esteem – emphasized Dr. Patel.

Additionally

The study also found that more than 80% of girls aged 13–17 in the UK regularly view beauty content on TikTok. Most of them try to repeat the tips they see in the video without professional evaluation.

Why sunscreen is a must-have part of your skincare routine