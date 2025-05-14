$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
07:33 AM • 18244 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

07:17 AM • 45014 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 39891 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 50170 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 125203 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 55404 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 156152 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 87727 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

May 13, 11:29 AM • 94837 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87703 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Why sunscreen is a must-have part of your skincare routine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Summer is not only the sea, vacation and good mood, but also a real test for the skin. Ultraviolet is extremely insidious, because it causes pigmentation, provokes aging of the skin, and can also prepare other unpleasant surprises for humans. To exclude this, you need to use sunscreen with appropriate characteristics and parameters.

Why sunscreen is a must-have part of your skincare routine

What is SPF?

SPF stands for Sun Protector Factor or sun protection factor. It is a unique filter in creams and other cosmetic products that prevents ultraviolet radiation from penetrating into the lower layers of the skin. The higher the SPF, the more effective the skin protection will be. But it is not always necessary to use the highest rates, because there are different parameters for different tasks.

When the SPF concentration is low, then it is an excellent choice for the cold season. Products with a high index are the choice for summer. When using sunscreens from the brand Beauty of Joseon, you can complement your daily skin care routine with quality products. The Korean brand combines plant extracts with other substances, allowing you to create a modern and effective solution.

Why do you need sunscreen?

Most products have a wide spectrum of action, which allows you to protect the skin from the effects of UVA, UVB, UVC. These are different ultraviolet rays that differ in wavelength. Regular use of sunscreen will solve several problems:

  • prevention of skin aging (wrinkles, sagging and pigmentation);
    • reducing the risk of skin cancer;
      • maintaining an even and radiant skin tone;
        • enhancing the effect of anti-aging care;
          • skin protection after cosmetic procedures.

            Thanks to this functionality, sunscreen is not just a tool for specific situations, but is considered an element of complete facial care.

            Level of protection

            It is recommended to choose a different cream for different conditions of ultraviolet radiation on the skin:

            1. City. When the day will be spent in the shade, a headdress will be used, and in general, office work is organized, then you can choose SPF 30. This is a guarantee of skin protection, especially if you renew the cream every 2-3 hours;
              1. Walks and visits to the beach. In summer, the sun is active throughout the day, so you should choose SPF from 50. The cream can be for the body, facial skin or universal;
                1. Sensitive or problem skin. You should choose SPF 50 with physical filters in the composition, including titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Irritation is excluded, and reliable protection is guaranteed.

                  When using summer time foundation, the presence of SPF in the composition is desirable.

                  Choosing the perfect cream

                  If everything is clear with the SPF level, additional parameters and characteristics of the cream need to be considered. Filters are evaluated, which can be mineral or physical. They work like a mirror and reflect ultraviolet rays. They are suitable for people with sensitive skin and skin that is prone to allergies.

                  If you want to swim, the cream must be waterproof. It can withstand 40-80 minutes of contact with water, but it is advisable to renew the cream every time. The texture and composition are selected according to the skin type. If the skin is oily, then there should be a non-comedogenic mark. For dry skin, you should choose a cream that contains hyaluronic acid, vitamins and various oils. A moisturizing cream is chosen for combination skin, but without a dense texture.

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Lilia Podolyak

