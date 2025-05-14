Why sunscreen is a must-have part of your skincare routine

What is SPF?

SPF stands for Sun Protector Factor or sun protection factor. It is a unique filter in creams and other cosmetic products that prevents ultraviolet radiation from penetrating into the lower layers of the skin. The higher the SPF, the more effective the skin protection will be. But it is not always necessary to use the highest rates, because there are different parameters for different tasks.

When the SPF concentration is low, then it is an excellent choice for the cold season. Products with a high index are the choice for summer. When using sunscreens from the brand Beauty of Joseon, you can complement your daily skin care routine with quality products. The Korean brand combines plant extracts with other substances, allowing you to create a modern and effective solution.

Why do you need sunscreen?

Most products have a wide spectrum of action, which allows you to protect the skin from the effects of UVA, UVB, UVC. These are different ultraviolet rays that differ in wavelength. Regular use of sunscreen will solve several problems:

prevention of skin aging (wrinkles, sagging and pigmentation);

reducing the risk of skin cancer;

maintaining an even and radiant skin tone;

enhancing the effect of anti-aging care;

skin protection after cosmetic procedures.

Thanks to this functionality, sunscreen is not just a tool for specific situations, but is considered an element of complete facial care.

Level of protection

It is recommended to choose a different cream for different conditions of ultraviolet radiation on the skin:

City. When the day will be spent in the shade, a headdress will be used, and in general, office work is organized, then you can choose SPF 30. This is a guarantee of skin protection, especially if you renew the cream every 2-3 hours; Walks and visits to the beach. In summer, the sun is active throughout the day, so you should choose SPF from 50. The cream can be for the body, facial skin or universal; Sensitive or problem skin. You should choose SPF 50 with physical filters in the composition, including titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Irritation is excluded, and reliable protection is guaranteed.

When using summer time foundation, the presence of SPF in the composition is desirable.

Choosing the perfect cream

If everything is clear with the SPF level, additional parameters and characteristics of the cream need to be considered. Filters are evaluated, which can be mineral or physical. They work like a mirror and reflect ultraviolet rays. They are suitable for people with sensitive skin and skin that is prone to allergies.

If you want to swim, the cream must be waterproof. It can withstand 40-80 minutes of contact with water, but it is advisable to renew the cream every time. The texture and composition are selected according to the skin type. If the skin is oily, then there should be a non-comedogenic mark. For dry skin, you should choose a cream that contains hyaluronic acid, vitamins and various oils. A moisturizing cream is chosen for combination skin, but without a dense texture.