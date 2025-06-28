Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
02:03 PM • 4202 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9804 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 38292 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 104385 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133213 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 81280 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200308 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57072 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69339 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 56404 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.6m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news
Canada introduces quotas and 50% tariff on steel imports from countries without free trade agreementsJune 28, 05:19 AM • 12315 views
Polish President Duda arrived in KyivJune 28, 07:14 AM • 12061 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 16869 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike09:27 AM • 8272 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMA09:59 AM • 28531 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133217 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 135519 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200311 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 134512 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 221071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July02:03 PM • 4204 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 17115 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 30919 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 36815 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 135519 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

In Lviv, Ihor Kalynets, a Ukrainian poet, dissident, and long-term political prisoner of Soviet camps, died at the age of 86. He was convicted in 1972 for his poems and was held in Perm concentration camps along with other prominent Ukrainians; he is also a laureate of the Shevchenko Prize.

Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv

Ukrainian poet, writer, and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv. He was a long-term prisoner of Soviet concentration camps, said the head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, writes UNN.

Very sad news: Ihor Kalynets, a native of Lviv region, an outstanding poet, writer, dissident, and a long-term political prisoner of Soviet camps, passed away at the age of 86.

- Kozytskyi reported.

The head of the OVA added that Kalynets was a laureate of numerous awards and distinctions, including the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine.

His word was the voice of freedom, and his life was an example of indomitability and devotion to Ukraine.

- Kozytskyi noted.

He also expressed condolences to Ihor Kalynets' family and friends.

This is a great loss for Lviv region and our entire state. Bright memory. Sincere condolences to family and friends.

- Kozytskyi added.

Valeriy Shevchuk, a prominent Ukrainian Sixties writer, has died06.05.25, 11:55 • 9873 views

For reference

Ihor Kalynets was born on July 9, 1939. At the age of 17, he came to Lviv to study. In 1972, Ihor Kalynets was sentenced by Soviet authorities to more than six years of strict regime imprisonment and three years of exile. Investigators believed that Kalynets' poems allegedly "pose a great threat to the existence of Soviet power and the monolithic nature of the USSR." He was held in Perm concentration camps along with many other famous Ukrainians.

In exile in Transbaikalia, Ihor Kalynets was with Ivan Svitlychny, Vasyl Stus, Mykola Horbal, Semen Hlyuzman. In Transbaikalia, the poet was with his wife Iryna Stasiv-Kalynets, a publicist and public figure (1940 – 2012).

Ihor Kalynets is the author of 17 poetry collections, numerous prose works, and journalistic articles. In 1992, Ihor Kalynets was awarded the Shevchenko Prize for his book of selected poems "Thirteen Analogies."

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Vasyl Stus
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9