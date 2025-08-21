$41.380.02
"One of the insane anti-records": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and pointed to the lack of a signal from Moscow regarding negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian attack, during which 574 attack drones and 40 missiles were used. He noted that the Russians targeted civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and an American enterprise in Zakarpattia.

"One of the insane anti-records": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and pointed to the lack of a signal from Moscow regarding negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive Russian attack, stating that the Russians launched this strike "as if there are no world efforts to stop this war," and that a reaction to this is needed, noting that there is still no signal from Moscow that they are truly going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war, UNN writes.

This night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They struck civilian infrastructure enterprises, residential buildings, and our people. They spent several cruise missiles against an American enterprise in Zakarpattia.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "it was an ordinary civilian enterprise, American investments. They produced such common household items as coffee machines." "And this is also a target for the Russians. Very indicative. The fire is still being extinguished at the enterprise. As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured in this attack. All of them have received the necessary assistance," the President noted.

Russia attacked American electronics factory in Ukraine - Sybiha21.08.25, 09:41 • 1718 views

Rescuers, according to the Head of State, are also working in many other regions – from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. "In total, 574 attack drones and 40 missiles were used against Ukraine overnight. A significant part was shot down. Unfortunately, not all," the President stated.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles21.08.25, 09:16 • 10875 views

And the Russians launched this strike as if nothing is changing at all. As if there are no world efforts to stop this war. A reaction to this is needed. There is still no signal from Moscow that they are truly going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. Thank you to everyone who helps!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Cruise missile
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle