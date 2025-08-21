"One of the insane anti-records": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and pointed to the lack of a signal from Moscow regarding negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive Russian attack, stating that the Russians launched this strike "as if there are no world efforts to stop this war," and that a reaction to this is needed, noting that there is still no signal from Moscow that they are truly going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war, UNN writes.

This night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They struck civilian infrastructure enterprises, residential buildings, and our people. They spent several cruise missiles against an American enterprise in Zakarpattia. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "it was an ordinary civilian enterprise, American investments. They produced such common household items as coffee machines." "And this is also a target for the Russians. Very indicative. The fire is still being extinguished at the enterprise. As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured in this attack. All of them have received the necessary assistance," the President noted.

Rescuers, according to the Head of State, are also working in many other regions – from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. "In total, 574 attack drones and 40 missiles were used against Ukraine overnight. A significant part was shot down. Unfortunately, not all," the President stated.

