One of the buildings in the UNESCO historic center damaged: photos have emerged

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov shared photos of a building in the UNESCO historic center that suffered from an enemy attack, UNN reports .

"One of the damaged buildings in the UNESCO historic center. We also know that a theater, museum, architectural monuments, and other buildings have been damaged. We are working on the aftermath and survey," Trukhanov writes.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the historic center of Odessa, seven people were injured. All victims are in a moderate condition and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

