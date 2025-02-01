ukenru
Exclusive
One of the buildings in the UNESCO historic center damaged: photos have emerged

One of the buildings in the UNESCO historic center damaged: photos have emerged

Kyiv  •  UNN

The rocket attack damaged historic buildings in the center of Odesa, including the Bristol Hotel, a theater and a museum. Two women are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov shared photos of a building in the UNESCO historic center that suffered from an enemy attack, UNN reports .

Details [1

"One of the damaged buildings in the UNESCO historic center. We also know that a theater, museum, architectural monuments, and other buildings have been damaged. We are working on the aftermath and survey," Trukhanov writes.

ImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImage

Recall 

As a result of the Russian attack on the historic center of Odessa, seven people were injured. All victims are in a moderate condition and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarUNN-Odesa
unescoUNESCO
odesaOdesa

