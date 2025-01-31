Zelenskyy: Norwegian diplomats were at the epicenter of Russian missile strike on Odesa

Norwegian diplomatic representatives were at the epicenter of the attack on Odesa. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian missile attack on Odesa, on the historic center of the city. Preliminary ballistics. An absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There are victims, they are being treated. Among the people who were at the epicenter of the attack were Norwegian diplomatic representatives - Zelensky said.

Recall

Three people, including a boy born in 2006, were injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Odesa . Historical monuments, museums, and the Philharmonic were damaged, with windows smashed and facades damaged.