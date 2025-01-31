Zelenskyy: Norwegian diplomats were at the epicenter of Russian missile strike on Odesa

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43652 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76157 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100129 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29948 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114317 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108797 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131329 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153794 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8026 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114317 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139003 views
Zelenskyy: Norwegian diplomats were at the epicenter of Russian missile strike on Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50471 views

A Russian ballistic missile hit the historic center of Odesa, where Norwegian diplomats were staying. The strike injured three people and damaged historical monuments, museums, and the Philharmonic.

Norwegian diplomatic representatives were at the epicenter of the attack on Odesa. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian missile attack on Odesa, on the historic center of the city. Preliminary ballistics. An absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There are victims, they are being treated. Among the people who were at the epicenter of the attack were Norwegian diplomatic representatives 

- Zelensky said.

Recall 

Three people, including a boy born in 2006, were injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Odesa . Historical monuments, museums, and the Philharmonic were damaged, with windows smashed and facades damaged.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising