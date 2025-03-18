"One of the biggest achievements": Zelenskyy commented on the ceasefire agreement at sea
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is an important achievement. He added that the maritime corridor will continue to function regardless of Russia's actions.
The ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process. This was stated during an online conference by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
According to the head of state, Russia continues to shell Ukrainian ports and ships in the last month. At the same time, the maritime corridor continues to function.
That is, it will work, whether Russia wants it or not, the corridor will work. Otherwise, if we talk about "silence at sea", then let's see what steps will be taken regarding silence in terms of energy, security in energy, networks and civil infrastructure
He emphasized that ports are an important element of civil infrastructure, and if ports are in danger, then these are "strikes against partners".
"There is a main danger. Well, you know, first of all, it's Pivdennyi and Odesa. That is, let's see how it will be. I think that we will have some progress in the coming days," the president added.
The White House published an official statement by the American side on the results of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Among other things, they agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, a full ceasefire and a lasting peace.
