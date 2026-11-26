Ukraine has received the bodies of 250 fallen individuals who, according to the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian service members, as part of repatriation efforts. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this on Thursday, November 26, UNN writes.

On the shield: following repatriation efforts, the bodies of 250 deceased individuals who, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian service members were returned to Ukraine - the Coordination Headquarters reported.

As stated, law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will carry out all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed its sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating and supporting the implementation of repatriation efforts.

"On the Shield": bodies of 252 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine