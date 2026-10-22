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"On the Shield": bodies of 252 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

The bodies of 252 people killed, whom the Russian side considers to have been Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are identifying them.

"On the Shield": bodies of 252 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

As part of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 252 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this on October 22, UNN writes.

On the shield: following repatriation efforts, the bodies of 252 deceased individuals were returned to Ukraine; according to the Russian side, they belong to Ukrainian military personnel

- the Coordination Headquarters reported.

As stated, law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will carry out all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased.

In particular, the Coordination Headquarters expressed its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating and supporting the implementation of repatriation efforts.

On the shield – the bodies of another 252 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine17.09.26, 13:06 • 5168 views

Julia Shramko

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