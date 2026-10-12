On October 13, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off

Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 2 groups will be switched off, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, October 13, consumption restrictions will be imposed in some regions of Ukraine - the statement reads.

How businesses and household consumers will be disconnected:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and businesses;

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 2 groups).

The company emphasized that the restrictions are being introduced because of the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Russia struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region; hostilities have caused power outages in three regions