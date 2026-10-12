On October 13, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off
Kyiv • UNN
On October 13, outages affecting 0.5–2 groups will be in effect in some regions. The restrictions were caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 2 groups will be switched off, reports UNN.
Tomorrow, October 13, consumption restrictions will be imposed in some regions of Ukraine
How businesses and household consumers will be disconnected:
• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and businesses;
• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 2 groups).
The company emphasized that the restrictions are being introduced because of the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Russia struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region; hostilities have caused power outages in three regions12.10.26, 12:27 • 3418 views