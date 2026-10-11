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On October 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when there will be no electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13022 views

On October 12, from 06:00 to 23:59, power outages will be in effect in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.

On October 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when there will be no electricity

On Monday, October 12, hourly power outages for households and capacity restrictions for businesses will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

According to the company, the hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:59. The extent of the restrictions will range from 0.5 to 1.5 queues, depending on the situation in the power system.

During the same period, from 06:00 to 23:59, capacity restriction schedules will be applied to industrial enterprises and businesses.

Which regions will have power outages

Ukrenergo did not specify the list of regions where the restrictions will be in effect. The specific outage hours for individual addresses will be determined by electricity distribution system operators — local regional power companies.

Energy workers warn that the situation may change due to the consequences of Russian attacks, so outage schedules may be adjusted during the day.

Ukrainians are urged to follow announcements from the regional power companies in their areas and to use electricity sparingly after power is restored.

In four districts of Kyiv, power was cut and electric public transport stopped operating after the Russian attack11.10.26, 15:54 • 2924 views

Stepan Haftko

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