On March 10, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine

In some regions of Ukraine, blackout schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 AM, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 10, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly blackout schedules and hourly blackout schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

As reported by the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Enemy attacks cut power to parts of three regions, with schedules in some areas