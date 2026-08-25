On highway in Zakarpattia region, car at high speed struck and killed child: holding of race is being investigated

In Zakarpattia region, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on the Kyiv–Chop highway; the driver was notified of suspicion, and the prosecutor's office is checking information that illegal speed races were held here shortly before the tragedy, the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN writes.

Details

"A 19-year-old man who hit an 11-year-old boy with a car has been notified of suspicion. The child died at the scene from the injuries sustained," the statement said.

The tragedy occurred at around 5:20 p.m. on August 23 on the international Kyiv–Chop highway near the village of Solomonovo in Uzhhorod district.

"According to the investigation, the suspect was driving a Volkswagen Vento at a speed of approximately 100 km/h, exceeding the established limit. According to preliminary information, at that moment the child ran onto the road and suddenly turned back," the prosecutor's office noted.

The driver of the Volkswagen Vento was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He is charged with violating road safety rules by a person operating a vehicle, if this caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided; the prosecutor's office will petition for his unconditional detention. The initiation of a temporary restriction on the use of a special right has also been initiated, specifically, his right to operate a vehicle.

"In addition, according to eyewitness accounts, illegal speed races took place on this section of the road shortly before the tragedy. According to preliminary information, the child was among the spectators," the prosecutor's office reported.

As part of separate criminal proceedings, as stated, "law enforcement officers will establish all those involved in organizing and participating in speed races on the road." "Law enforcement officers have already seized one car used in the race and placed it in a special impound lot. Priority investigative actions are being carried out. The preliminary legal classification in these proceedings is Article 290 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (destruction, forgery or replacement of the numbers of vehicle components and assemblies)," the statement said.

"We draw attention to the fact that speed races on public roads are prohibited. They can turn into a tragedy within seconds. And this concerns not only the participants, but also random people. Law enforcement officers will identify both the participants and the organizers, and based on the established facts, appropriate decisions will be made, including those of a criminal-law nature," the agency emphasized.

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