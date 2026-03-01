Olivia Dean triumphs at BRIT Awards, winning four major accolades

Photo: Reuters

British singer Olivia Dean became the absolute leader of this year's BRIT Awards ceremony, which for the first time in history took place in Manchester. The performer won in key nominations, including "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for her second studio work "The Art of Love". This success cemented the 26-year-old star's status as one of the most influential figures in the modern pop scene after her recent triumph at the Grammy Awards. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to the main title, Olivia Dean received a statuette for "Song of the Year" – the hit "Rein Me In", recorded jointly with Sam Fender, who was also recognized as the best in the rock category.

A significant event of the evening was the victory of 24-year-old PinkPantheress, who made history as the youngest award winner and the first woman to be recognized as "Producer of the Year". At the same time, the title of "Band of the Year" was won by the collective Wolf Alice, whose vocalist Ellie Rowsell thanked small clubs for the opportunity to develop their creativity at the beginning of their journey.

Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and international recognition of Rosalía

An emotional part of the show was the posthumous award of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne for lifetime achievement, whose memory was honored with a musical performance by Robbie Williams.

In the international sector, Spanish singer Rosalía triumphed, calling on colleagues to continue promoting the diversity of cultures and languages in music. The relocation of the ceremony from London to Manchester underscored a new era in the organization of the award, demonstrating openness to the regional development of the British entertainment industry.

