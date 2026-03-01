$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 11544 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 29066 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 37866 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 49191 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43228 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47299 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49420 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55644 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49488 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Olivia Dean triumphs at BRIT Awards, winning four major accolades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

British singer Olivia Dean led the BRIT Awards, held for the first time in Manchester, winning "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for "The Art of Love." She also received the award for "Song of the Year" with Sam Fender.

Olivia Dean triumphs at BRIT Awards, winning four major accolades
Photo: Reuters

British singer Olivia Dean became the absolute leader of this year's BRIT Awards ceremony, which for the first time in history took place in Manchester. The performer won in key nominations, including "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for her second studio work "The Art of Love". This success cemented the 26-year-old star's status as one of the most influential figures in the modern pop scene after her recent triumph at the Grammy Awards. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to the main title, Olivia Dean received a statuette for "Song of the Year" – the hit "Rein Me In", recorded jointly with Sam Fender, who was also recognized as the best in the rock category.

A significant event of the evening was the victory of 24-year-old PinkPantheress, who made history as the youngest award winner and the first woman to be recognized as "Producer of the Year". At the same time, the title of "Band of the Year" was won by the collective Wolf Alice, whose vocalist Ellie Rowsell thanked small clubs for the opportunity to develop their creativity at the beginning of their journey.

Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and international recognition of Rosalía

An emotional part of the show was the posthumous award of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne for lifetime achievement, whose memory was honored with a musical performance by Robbie Williams.

Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech27.02.26, 19:35 • 24156 views

In the international sector, Spanish singer Rosalía triumphed, calling on colleagues to continue promoting the diversity of cultures and languages in music. The relocation of the ceremony from London to Manchester underscored a new era in the organization of the award, demonstrating openness to the regional development of the British entertainment industry.

Grammy2026: Bad Bunny and New Music Stars Win Top Awards02.02.26, 21:52 • 4914 views

Stepan Haftko

