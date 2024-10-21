Oleh Hulyak is appointed Director General of Ukroboronprom
The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC has appointed Oleh Hulyak as CEO. He has a military background and previously served as the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Oleh Hulyak, who was the interim head of the concern after the dismissal of Herman Smetanin, has been appointed director general of the Ukrainian Defense Industry. UNN reports with reference to the press service of Ukroboronprom.
The Supervisory Board of the Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" appointed Oleg Gulyak as the Company's General Director
More than 20 people applied for the position of UOP CEO, of which three candidates were shortlisted. The Supervisory Board held the final interview with them and decided on the candidate. Representatives of the US, UK and German embassies were involved in the interviews with the shortlisted candidates.
"Oleh Hulyak is well aware of the urgent needs of the army and is an experienced leader. The main tasks he faces now are to increase production volumes further, complete the reform of the state-owned defense industry sector and build an effective anti-corruption infrastructure," said Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.
For reference
In 2004 and 2005, Oleg Gulyak participated in peacekeeping operations as part of a separate mechanized battalion of the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Iraq.
From 2007 to 2010, he served as the commander of the 95th separate airmobile brigade. He has been a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2017, serving as Deputy Commander of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.
In September 2021, Huliak was appointed to the position of Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was dismissed on February 29, 2024.
He was awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" and the medal "For Diligent Service" of the I and II degrees, as well as the "Badge of Honor".
Recall
On September 5 , the Verkhovna Rada appointed Herman Smetanin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.