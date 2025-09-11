Oil quotes fall due to rising fuel inventories in the US - Reuters

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
05:01 AM • 8522 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 27796 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 70236 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 39691 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 41461 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 39762 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 72834 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 93338 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72182 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35745 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 8374 views
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensationSeptember 10, 10:00 PM • 5130 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 18895 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko01:44 AM • 6326 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 5880 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 8566 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 70267 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 72846 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 53484 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 93350 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 19241 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 84327 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 76358 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 72198 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 140610 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Pantsir missile system
NASAMS

Oil quotes fall due to rising fuel inventories in the US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Brent and WTI oil prices fell amid rising crude oil and gasoline inventories in the US, which exacerbates the risks of oversupply. Weak demand and a slowing US economy are putting pressure on oil markets, despite geopolitical risks.

Oil quotes fall due to rising fuel inventories in the US - Reuters

Oil quotes are falling as investors become increasingly concerned about weak demand in the US, while fuel inventories are growing, which increases the risks of oversupply.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday morning, Brent futures fell by 0.21% to $67.35 per barrel, while American WTI fell by 0.24% to $63.53 per barrel. This happened against the backdrop of a sharp increase in prices by more than a dollar the day before, reacting to reports of an Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar and the entry of Russian drones into Polish airspace during a massive attack on Ukraine.

Despite tensions in the Middle East and the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine, the markets reacted cautiously, as none of these events created a direct threat to energy supply disruptions. The focus remained on fundamental factors - the ratio of supply and demand.

Switzerland joined new EU sanctions against Russia: lowered oil price cap12.08.25, 19:18 • 3038 views

According to the US Energy Information Administration, last week commercial crude oil inventories increased by 3.9 million barrels instead of the expected decrease of 1 million. There was also an unexpected increase in gasoline inventories by 1.5 million barrels, although the market predicted a reduction. These trends, along with falling producer prices and signals of a slowdown in the American labor market, form expectations of a weakening US economy.

Thus, although geopolitical risks temporarily support quotes, weak demand and accumulation of fuel reserves are becoming key factors of pressure on oil markets.

Weakening labor market conditions mean that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will vote for a 25 basis point cut next week... although a rare triple dissent in favor of a 50 basis point cut could make headlines

- explained Stephen Brown, Deputy Chief North America Economist at Capital Economics.

Recall

It was reported earlier that oil prices rose after OPEC+'s decision on a less significant increase in production and rumors of new sanctions against Russia. Brent and WTI rose to $66.37 and $62.58 per barrel, respectively.

However, a few days ago, Brent and WTI oil futures fell amid expectations of increased OPEC+ production and growing US crude oil inventories. This led to weekly losses for the first time in three weeks.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Israel
OPEC
Reuters
Qatar
United States
Ukraine
Poland