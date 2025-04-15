Oil prices rise amid potential US auto tariff exemptions and rising Chinese oil imports

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17568 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15432 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20557 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29908 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63264 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59249 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33980 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59594 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106789 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166706 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17568 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51245 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63264 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59249 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166706 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23232 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21065 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22703 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24619 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27243 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Oil prices rise amid potential US auto tariff exemptions and rising Chinese oil imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5960 views

Oil prices rose thanks to exemptions from tariffs from Trump and the recovery of Chinese oil imports. Unstable US trade policy has created uncertainty in oil markets.

Oil prices rise amid potential US auto tariff exemptions and rising Chinese oil imports

Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday, boosted by new duty exemptions announced by US President Donald Trump and the resumption of oil imports by China in anticipation of a reduction in supply from Iran, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $65 a barrel by 03:50 GMT (6:50 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $61.66.

"Trump has granted tariff exemptions on electronics and signaled tariff exemptions on automobiles, both of which are seen as a rollback of previously announced import tariffs, thus providing some relief to risky assets, including oil," said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

"However, the rally in growth-impacting stocks and commodities is met with skepticism, as his policies are unpredictable," she noted.

In the latest development in Trump's trade war, he said he was considering changing the 25% tariffs imposed on imports of foreign cars and auto parts from Mexico, Canada and other countries.

The unstable US trade policy has created uncertainty in global oil markets and pushed OPEC on Monday to lower its demand forecast for the first time since December.

The Trump administration announced on Friday that it would grant tariff exemptions for smartphones, computers and some other electronic goods, most of which are imported from China. This led to a slight increase in both oil benchmarks in price on Monday.

Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery14.04.25, 12:19 • 3800 views

On Sunday, Trump said he would announce a tariff rate on imported semiconductors next week, and a filing with the Federal Register on Monday showed that the administration began an investigation into semiconductor imports on April 1.

"The market is digesting rapidly changing political developments on the tariff front, while balancing them with nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran," ING analysts said in their note on Tuesday.

"Clearly, the market is more focused on tariffs and their impact on oil demand," the note said.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that the United States could stop Iranian oil exports as part of Trump's plan to pressure Tehran over its nuclear program.

Also supporting prices were data on Monday that showed China's crude oil imports in March rose nearly 5% compared to last year, as Iranian oil supplies soared in anticipation of tougher US sanctions.

On Monday, Kazakhstan said its oil production in the first two weeks of April fell 3% compared to the average for March, confirming a Reuters report, although production is still above the OPEC+ quota.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79