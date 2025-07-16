Oil prices rise amid hopes for summer demand despite broader economic problems

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
03:38 AM • 5150 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 42827 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 109954 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 140146 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 84329 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 115336 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 71138 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 116175 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77137 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 104781 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.8m/s
55%
745mm
Popular news
Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions: what's the reason?July 15, 08:15 PM • 25353 views
New package of sanctions against Russia gains momentum in US Congress - Lindsey GrahamJuly 15, 10:16 PM • 14372 views
Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing ZuckerbergJuly 15, 10:53 PM • 18364 views
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 40449 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for Trump01:41 AM • 17178 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 42744 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 36694 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 41691 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 109879 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 140063 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 23197 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 43382 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 74949 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 79746 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 81988 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Financial Times

Oil prices rise amid hopes for summer demand despite broader economic problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations of sustained summer demand in the US and China. Brent and WTI futures rose, reversing a two-day decline.

Oil prices rise amid hopes for summer demand despite broader economic problems

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, driven by expectations of sustained summer demand from the world's two largest consumers, the US and China, although the rise was limited by analysts' caution regarding the overall economic situation, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Prices fluctuated in a narrow range, as signs of sustained demand, driven by increased passenger traffic in the Northern Hemisphere in summer, competed with fears that US tariffs on goods from trading partners would slow economic growth and fuel consumption.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.84 a barrel at 04:11 GMT (07:11 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.77.

This reversed a two-day decline, as the market downplayed the likelihood of supply disruptions after US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Russian oil purchases.

Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days14.07.25, 18:24 • 77423 views

Major oil producers point to signs of improving economic growth in the second half of the year, while data from China show steady growth.

"High seasonal demand is currently driving oil prices higher, as summer travel and industrial activity peak," LSEG analysts noted in their post.

"Increased gasoline consumption, especially in the US during the Independence Day celebrations, signals high fuel demand, helping to offset the negative impact of rising inventories and tariff concerns," the note said.

Data from China showed a slower-than-expected growth in the second quarter, partly due to pre-purchasing to circumvent US tariffs. This eased some concerns about the economy of the world's largest oil importer.

The data also showed that China's oil throughput in June increased by 8.5% compared to the same period last year, indicating an increase in fuel demand.

While the price is favorable: China to increase oil imports to 140 million barrels for its strategic reserves15.07.25, 12:54 • 3794 views

However, some analysts considered the price increase temporary.

The stabilization of the oil market after two volatile sessions was largely the result of a moderate technical correction, rather than any significant changes in fundamental factors, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

"Investors should monitor expectations for inflation and interest rates in the US, as Trump's persistent push for broader tariffs could lead to inflation and reduced fuel demand in the medium term," she added.

Sachdeva noted that OPEC's forecast remains more optimistic, pointing to the cartel's monthly report published on Tuesday, which predicts an improvement in the global economy in the second half of the year, boosting oil demand prospects.

Kazakhstan increased oil production by 11.6%, exceeding OPEC quotas - Media15.07.25, 16:54 • 4398 views

Brazil, China, and India are outperforming expectations, while the US and EU are recovering from last year, she added.

"Technical indicators may provide short-term relief, but overall the market lacks momentum," Sachdeva added.

"Until there is clarity on global growth, policy directions, and a recovery in real demand, especially from Asia, the oil market seems to be drifting sideways," she pointed out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
European Union
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9