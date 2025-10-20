Oil prices fall amid fears of US-China trade tensions

$41.640.00
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas
October 19, 06:24 PM • 49982 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 41218 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
October 19, 02:19 PM • 47348 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
October 19, 09:24 AM • 44195 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 41525 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47061 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54843 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48146 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
"This is an attack on heritage" - French President commented on the high-profile Louvre robbery
Lithuanian Armed Forces receive first Black Hawk helicopters from the USA
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 133523 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 177719 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
Oil prices fall amid fears of US-China trade tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Brent crude futures fell to $61.05 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude to $57.3. This decline marks the third consecutive weekly drop, driven by concerns about a global supply surplus and slowing economic growth due to US-China trade tensions.

Oil prices fall amid fears of US-China trade tensions

Oil prices fell on Monday amid fears of a global supply surplus, as escalating trade tensions between the US and China heightened concerns about slowing economic growth and declining energy demand, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.05 a barrel by 00:32 GMT (03:32 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.4%, to $57.3.

Last week, both benchmarks fell by more than 2%, marking a third consecutive weekly decline, partly due to the International Energy Agency's forecast of a supply surplus in 2026.

Concerns about oversupply due to increased production by oil-producing countries, combined with fears of an economic downturn caused by escalating trade tensions between the US and China, are fueling pressure on sellers.

- said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

"While the US is increasing pressure on buyers of Russian oil, the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin adds uncertainty to the outlook, making it difficult for some investors to adjust their positions," he said.

Last week, the head of the World Trade Organization said she had urged the US and China to de-escalate trade tensions, warning that a decoupling of the world's two largest economies could lead to a 7% reduction in global economic output in the long run.

US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reduction18.10.25, 06:57 • 16886 views

The two largest oil consumers recently resumed their trade war, imposing additional port fees on ships carrying goods between them – retaliatory measures that could disrupt global shipping.

Meanwhile, Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to hold another summit on the war in Ukraine, despite Washington pressing India and China to stop buying Russian oil.

After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, Trump called on Ukraine and Russia to "immediately end the war."

US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas20.10.25, 05:26 • 10419 views

According to trading sources and analysts, US and European pressure on Asian buyers of Russian energy could limit oil imports to India from December, leading to cheaper supplies to China.

India cut Russian oil imports by 50% after talks with US - Reuters16.10.25, 23:59 • 13991 view

Regarding supply, US energy companies last week increased the number of oil and natural gas drilling rigs for the first time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely watched report on Friday.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
World Trade Organization
Brent Crude
Donald Trump
India
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine