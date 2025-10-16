India cut Russian oil imports by 50% after talks with US - Reuters
Indian refineries cut Russian oil imports by 50% after "productive trade talks" with the US. Washington had been pressuring India for months to abandon Russian oil.
Indian oil refineries have halved their oil imports from Russia. This was reported by Reuters following talks between India and the United States, UNN reports.
It is noted that Washington called the negotiations productive.
The United States and India held productive trade talks, and Indian refineries are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%
As is known, the US has been pressuring India for several months to abandon the purchase of Russian oil.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the decision of the Indian authorities to stop buying Russian oil.
In response, the Indian authorities stated that the country's priority is to protect the interests of the Indian consumer and diversify energy sources.
