Oil prices fall after Israel-Hamas deal on Gaza

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
05:56 AM • 1178 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
01:15 AM • 4062 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 19865 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 43216 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 30890 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 27340 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 47514 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 53631 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 45584 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 31003 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.1m/s
94%
746mm
Popular news
Ukrainians aged 40 and over will receive money for health checks in "Diia"October 8, 08:34 PM • 15217 views
"We have settled seven wars and are close to the eighth" - Trump is confident that he will settle the situation with RussiaVideoOctober 8, 09:37 PM • 21054 views
Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and woundedVideoOctober 8, 09:53 PM • 9754 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 4590 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhoto01:52 AM • 18408 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 47528 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 53640 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 33584 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 45590 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 36371 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 19682 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 37277 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 51582 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 53497 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 104602 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Nord Stream 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Oil prices fall after Israel-Hamas deal on Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Oil prices fell after Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. Brent crude futures fell to $65.91 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate to $62.17.

Oil prices fall after Israel-Hamas deal on Gaza

Oil prices fell on Thursday after Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, a strengthening US dollar put pressure on commodities, Reuters reported, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.51%, to $65.91 a barrel by 04:13 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.61%, to $62.17.

"WTI oil is trading downwards today due to a decrease in the geopolitical risk premium caused by the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas," said OANDA Senior Analyst Kelvin Wong.

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached a long-awaited ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages as part of a plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of our peace plan - Trump09.10.25, 02:18 • 2012 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene a cabinet meeting on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu convenes government to ratify agreement with Hamas - Associated Press09.10.25, 02:54 • 2082 views

The war in the Gaza Strip supported oil prices as investors assessed the potential risk to global oil supplies if the war escalated into a larger regional conflict.

Michael McCarthy, CEO of investment platform Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is unlikely to affect oil supply in the Middle East, as OPEC+ has not met its increased production targets.

OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to a smaller-than-expected increase in production in November, easing fears of an oversupply.

OPEC+ countries to increase oil production by almost 140,000 barrels per day05.10.25, 16:06 • 5440 views

McCarthy also said that a strengthening US dollar against the Japanese yen and the euro generally puts pressure on commodities. Dollar-denominated oil has become more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Prices rose about 1% on Wednesday, reaching a weekly high after investors viewed stalled progress in a peace deal with Ukraine as support for sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, the total weekly volume of US petroleum product supplied, reflecting US oil consumption, rose last week to 21.990 million barrels per day, the highest since December 2022, according to a report by the US Energy Information Administration released on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analysts said that global oil demand began to decline in October, as numerous consumption indicators, including container arrivals at the Port of Los Angeles, truck mileage in Germany, and container throughput in China, point to a slowdown in activity.

Global oil demand averaged 105.9 million barrels per day in the first seven days of October, up 300,000 barrels per day from last year and 90,000 barrels per day below JP Morgan's forecasts, the bank's analysts said in a client note.

The pace of global oil and product inventory builds also slowed, increasing by 8 million barrels last week, the slowest growth in five weeks, analysts noted.

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg07.10.25, 17:54 • 3384 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Israel
Reuters
Gaza Strip