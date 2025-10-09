Oil prices fall after Israel-Hamas deal on Gaza

Oil prices fell on Thursday after Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, a strengthening US dollar put pressure on commodities, Reuters reported, writes UNN.

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.51%, to $65.91 a barrel by 04:13 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.61%, to $62.17.

"WTI oil is trading downwards today due to a decrease in the geopolitical risk premium caused by the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas," said OANDA Senior Analyst Kelvin Wong.

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached a long-awaited ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages as part of a plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene a cabinet meeting on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement.

The war in the Gaza Strip supported oil prices as investors assessed the potential risk to global oil supplies if the war escalated into a larger regional conflict.

Michael McCarthy, CEO of investment platform Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is unlikely to affect oil supply in the Middle East, as OPEC+ has not met its increased production targets.

OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to a smaller-than-expected increase in production in November, easing fears of an oversupply.

McCarthy also said that a strengthening US dollar against the Japanese yen and the euro generally puts pressure on commodities. Dollar-denominated oil has become more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Prices rose about 1% on Wednesday, reaching a weekly high after investors viewed stalled progress in a peace deal with Ukraine as support for sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, the total weekly volume of US petroleum product supplied, reflecting US oil consumption, rose last week to 21.990 million barrels per day, the highest since December 2022, according to a report by the US Energy Information Administration released on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analysts said that global oil demand began to decline in October, as numerous consumption indicators, including container arrivals at the Port of Los Angeles, truck mileage in Germany, and container throughput in China, point to a slowdown in activity.

Global oil demand averaged 105.9 million barrels per day in the first seven days of October, up 300,000 barrels per day from last year and 90,000 barrels per day below JP Morgan's forecasts, the bank's analysts said in a client note.

The pace of global oil and product inventory builds also slowed, increasing by 8 million barrels last week, the slowest growth in five weeks, analysts noted.

