Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of our peace plan - Trump

On the night of October 9, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's publication on the social network Truth Social.

Details

According to the Head of the White House, the release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place "in the near future," after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border. He called this agreement the first step towards establishing a strong and lasting peace.

The US President also expressed gratitude to Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their role in mediating the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all neighboring countries, and the United States of America - Trump's post reads.

The media notes that the signing itself will take place in Egypt at 12 o'clock.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas could be agreed upon on October 9, Washington time, as became known during a round table at the White House. US President Donald Trump noted that the agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire is in its final stages. A senior White House official said that a presidential publication on Truth Social could be expected soon.