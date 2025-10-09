Netanyahu convenes government to approve Gaza truce - Associated Press

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:17 PM • 10095 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 21589 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 18516 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 16125 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 30682 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 41534 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 35637 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29779 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26988 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22699 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news
A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenadePhotoOctober 8, 03:36 PM • 5232 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 12560 views
Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injuredOctober 8, 04:34 PM • 5852 views
Ukrainians aged 40 and over will receive money for health checks in "Diia"08:34 PM • 2946 views
"We have settled seven wars and are close to the eighth" - Trump is confident that he will settle the situation with RussiaVideo09:37 PM • 7430 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 30682 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 41534 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 26242 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 35637 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 29180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 12590 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 31794 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 46193 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 48649 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 99831 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Netanyahu convenes government to approve Gaza truce - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the government on October 9 to approve the agreement. Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops and a hostage exchange.

Netanyahu convenes government to approve Gaza truce - Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that on October 9, he would convene the country's government to approve the agreement. This was reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

I sincerely thank President Trump and his team for their dedication to this sacred mission - the liberation of our hostages.

- Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

According to AP, Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

The agreement, according to representatives of the movement, provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the admission of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

- stated in the Associated Press post.

The organization's statement notes that the agreements were reached after "responsible and serious negotiations" based on Trump's proposal.

Recall

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip