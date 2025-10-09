Netanyahu convenes government to approve Gaza truce - Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that on October 9, he would convene the country's government to approve the agreement. This was reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

I sincerely thank President Trump and his team for their dedication to this sacred mission - the liberation of our hostages. - Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

According to AP, Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

The agreement, according to representatives of the movement, provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the admission of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners. - stated in the Associated Press post.

The organization's statement notes that the agreements were reached after "responsible and serious negotiations" based on Trump's proposal.

Recall

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.