Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since June

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5576 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14937 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17653 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69265 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57828 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119010 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113979 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96887 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146703 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75137 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterpriseAugust 7, 09:13 PM • 5378 views
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is validAugust 7, 09:18 PM • 11137 views
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoptionPhotoAugust 7, 11:06 PM • 10693 views
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia02:28 AM • 14425 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhoto02:56 AM • 3450 views
Publications
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 5614 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 14970 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69288 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 82147 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 102358 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Israel
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 123786 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 141069 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 149427 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 140138 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 150243 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol

Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2072 views

Oil prices were little changed on Friday but are heading for their biggest weekly losses since late June due to new US tariffs. Investors are concerned about the impact of the tariffs on the global economy and oil demand.

Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since June

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading on Friday, but are heading for their biggest weekly loss since late June, as investors expressed concern about the impact on the global economy of tariffs that came into effect on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell three cents to $66.40 a barrel by 00:50 GMT (08:00 Kyiv time), which could lead to a more than 4% decline for the week. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell six cents, or 0.1%, to $63.82 a barrel, which could lead to a more than 5% decline for the week.

On Thursday, higher US tariffs on a number of trading partners came into effect. According to ANZ Bank analysts, this tariff caused fears of a decline in economic activity, which could negatively affect oil demand.

Oil prices had already begun to fall after the OPEC+ group's decision last week to fully reverse the largest tranche of production cuts in September, several months ahead of schedule.

By the close of trading on Thursday, WTI crude futures had fallen for six consecutive trading sessions, matching a series of declines last seen in December 2023. If prices stabilize on Friday, it will be the longest streak since August 2021.

Moscow confirmed on Thursday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days, raising expectations of a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

Additional US tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil somewhat curbed the decline in oil prices. However, as StoneX analysts wrote to clients on Thursday, this measure is unlikely to significantly reduce the flow of Russian oil to foreign markets.

Trump also said that China, the largest buyer of Russian crude oil, could face tariffs similar to those imposed on Indian imports.

China sharply increased oil imports in July - despite a record decline in June07.08.25, 17:24 • 2554 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Donald Trump
India
China
Ukraine