China sharply increased oil imports in July - despite a record decline in June

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5674 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35337 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38612 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62394 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86387 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64575 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43151 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44330 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55981 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55788 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 11989 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28810 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35365 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38641 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63428 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120025 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130138 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122135 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133496 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

China sharply increased oil imports in July - despite a record decline in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

In July 2025, China increased crude oil imports by 11.5% to 47.2 million tons. The growth is due to high activity of state-owned oil refineries.

China sharply increased oil imports in July - despite a record decline in June

In July 2025, China - the world's largest oil importer - increased its crude oil purchases by 11.5% compared to the previous year. Although the figure decreased relative to the June peak, the activity of state-owned refineries remained high, supporting demand for raw materials. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

China's crude oil imports in July 2025 reached 47.2 million tons - equivalent to 11.12 million barrels per day, according to official data from the General Administration of Customs. This is 11.5% more than in July 2024.

Although the figure shows growth year-on-year, compared to June of this year (49.89 million tons), it decreased by 5.4%. Analysts explain this by the fact that independent refiners actively accumulated stocks in June, and accordingly reduced purchases in July.

Independents made large purchases in June, so demand was more restrained in July 

- explained Muyu Xu, crude oil market analyst at Kpler.

In total, from January to July 2025, China imported 326.57 million tons of oil - an average of 11.25 million barrels per day, which is 2.8% more than in the same period of 2024.

State-owned refining enterprises remained the main driver of demand. According to Oilchem, the utilization rate of refineries in July increased to 71.84%, which is 1.02 percentage points higher than in June and 3.56 percentage points higher than last year. At the same time, independent plants, on the contrary, reduced processing volumes.

In July, production capacities of 79 million tons were taken out for maintenance, but three large refineries with a total capacity of 28.7 million tons returned to operation.

Also in July, China's exports of refined petroleum products increased by 7.25% - to 5.34 million tons, indicating an intensification of foreign trade in energy carriers.

At the same time, natural gas imports (including pipeline and liquefied) decreased - to 10.63 million tons, which is 2.1% less than in July 2024.

Addition

Despite some slowdown in supply compared to the previous month, China shows steady growth in oil demand, supported by the active work of state-owned refineries. This is a signal for both global oil markets and analysts – demand from Beijing remains one of the key factors shaping global energy dynamics.

Recall

Oil prices rose by 1% after US inventory drawdowns and increased exports. Macroeconomic uncertainty due to US tariffs on Indian goods limits growth.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
China
United States