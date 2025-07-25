$41.770.01
Officials, medics, Telegram channel administrators, and a taxi driver: 14 organizers of draft evasion schemes detained across Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

Law enforcement officers have detained 14 organizers of draft evasion schemes in various regions of Ukraine. Among them are officials, medics, military enlistment office employees, Telegram channel administrators, and a taxi driver, who face up to 10 years in prison with property confiscation.

Officials, medics, Telegram channel administrators, and a taxi driver: 14 organizers of draft evasion schemes detained across Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained 14 organizers of a mobilization evasion scheme in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Zakarpattia, Poltava Oblast, and Cherkasy Oblast. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Security Service and the National Police have liquidated new schemes for evading mobilization and detained 14 organizers of the schemes in various regions of Ukraine. Among the suspects are Telegram channel administrators and officials of state institutions.

- the post states.

Among the suspects are officials, medics, military enlistment office employees, Telegram channel administrators, and even a taxi driver, who for money helped conscripts evade service or illegally cross the border.

Thus, the Security Service noted that in Kyiv, an official from the Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health was exposed for "trading fictitious certificates for disability registration."

For her activities, she, as stated, "involved six doctors who organized fake inpatient 'treatment' for conscripts to create a medical history."

Law enforcement officers detained the Ministry of Health official "red-handed" when she was receiving a new tranche of bribes for forged documents.

- the SBU reported.

In addition, according to the information provided, in Kyiv Oblast, five administrators of Telegram channels were exposed for "highlighting" the locations of mobile groups of territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) and law enforcement officers.

A taxi driver was also detained, who on his TikTok page called for "avoiding the routes of military enlistment office representatives," whose coordinates he "leaked" on social media.

In Zakarpattia, three local residents were detained – a driver of a local bakery, his cohabitant, and a partner, who took evaders in bread vans disguised as expediters and transported them to the western border. Then the "passengers" tried to cross the administrative border by swimming across the Tysa River. Also in Berehove, an employee of a local gas station was exposed, who during her work shift additionally "earned" by " подсказывая" (prompting) conscripts how to escape abroad outside of checkpoints.

- added the SBU.

In Poltava Oblast, two employees of a military enlistment office were also exposed for profiting from evaders. For money, they promised employees of a local agricultural firm to remove them from the lists so that they would not be mobilized.

In Cherkasy Oblast, SBU cyber specialists exposed a 30-year-old Telegram channel administrator who used "encrypted" terms to call on conscripts to bypass patrols of law enforcement officers and TCCs.

Based on the exposed facts, the detainees have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, acceptance of an offer or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official.

- reported in the post.

As stated by the SBU, the perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
