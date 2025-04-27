Officially: Usyk and Dubois will fight in London on July 19

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine and Daniel Dubois from Britain will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. This was reported by the official broadcaster of the fight, DAZN, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that all four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dbuah owns the IBF championship.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will meet again to determine the undisputed king of heavyweight - the message says.

It is also specified that the fight will take place at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will hold a rematch on July 12. In the previous fight, which took place in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. After that, the Ukrainian managed to win two victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

