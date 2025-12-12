Of strategic importance: drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

On the night of December 12, drones attacked an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Slavneft-YANOS refinery was attacked. This enterprise is one of the five largest Russian refineries and is capable of processing about 15 million tons of oil per year.

This oil refinery also has strategic importance for the Russian economy and military machine, as it produces everything from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.

The city of Yaroslavl itself is located more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

