Of strategic importance: drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 10740 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 23810 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 32620 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 29849 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31677 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 42882 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21579 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21641 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17123 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 3094 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 4286 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 8426 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 6952 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 8856 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 42878 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 49330 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 49841 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 60653 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 61236 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 31142 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33370 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38706 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 34825 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43173 views
Of strategic importance: drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On the night of December 12, drones attacked the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This plant is one of the largest in the Russian Federation and produces fuel for the military machine.

Of strategic importance: drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

On the night of December 12, drones attacked an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Slavneft-YANOS refinery was attacked. This enterprise is one of the five largest Russian refineries and is capable of processing about 15 million tons of oil per year.

This oil refinery also has strategic importance for the Russian economy and military machine, as it produces everything from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.

The city of Yaroslavl itself is located more than 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine