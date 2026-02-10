$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
09:19 AM • 8688 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 20949 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 30680 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 28186 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 26159 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 22114 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19637 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 20169 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30509 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 49098 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 6040 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 18094 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 5400 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 12098 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 11734 views
Publications
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 6 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 29733 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 37871 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 75906 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 97387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 14720 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 16493 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 16761 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 43062 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 45165 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Starlink

Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating the possible illegal expansion of the land plot boundaries and the change of its intended purpose, where the Odrex clinic is located. The co-owners of the clinic and the land lessor have almost identical founders.

Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot

The founders of the scandalous Odrex clinic could have been involved in illegally changing state registers regarding the land plot and real estate object where the medical facility is located. This concerns the possible unauthorized expansion of land boundaries and a change in its intended purpose – precisely the plot where the Odrex clinic operates today. Is the clinic really "not involved," as its lawyers publicly claim, and how are Odrex and LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" actually connected? Read more in the investigation by UNN.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the use of the land plot and real estate objects at the address Odesa, Rozkydailivska St., 69/71 – where the main location of the scandalous Odrex clinic is situated.

According to the investigation, reconstructions could have been carried out and buildings erected on the plot owned by LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya," extending beyond the allocated land and actually illegally seizing the adjacent territory. Law enforcement officers are separately checking the legality of changes made to the State Register of Real Rights: both regarding the total area of the object and regarding the change of its type from "non-residential buildings and structures" to "non-residential buildings of a healthcare institution."

According to the information from the architectural and construction control authorities of Odesa, permits for construction work and commissioning of facilities at this address were not registered or issued. A geodetic specialist also established that part of the building where the scandalous Odrex clinic is located may illegally extend beyond the boundaries of the land plot officially owned by the landlord LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya."

Important: this is not about checking medical activities, but exclusively about land and real estate.

"We are not involved": the position of Odrex lawyers

Medical House Odrex and its lawyers published a joint post in which they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the real estate situation. 

The legal entity from which Medical House Odrex rents premises received a court order allowing an inspection of the building and the adjacent territory where the clinic's main location in Odesa is situated. This concerns exclusively actions related to the real estate object. This order does not concern medical activities, is not related to licensing, and does not provide for the cessation of the medical facility's operation

- they wrote on Facebook.

However, the assertion of the clinic's complete non-involvement with the landlords of the land and building seems at least strange. After all, according to data published on the YouControl website, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" and LLC "Medical House "Odrex" have practically identical circles of founders.

Thus, the co-owners of LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" are Iryna Zaikova (42%), Larysa Mysotska (57.38%), and Yevhen Savytskyi (0.619%). The same names appear among the founders of LLC "Medical House Odrex" – the legal entity under whose license the scandalous clinic operates today. The controlling stake in this company is also concentrated in Iryna Zaikova (61.69%), Larysa Mysotska (17.52%) has a significant share, Tyhran Arutyunyan (20.56%), and Yevhen Savytskyi (0.23%), who in both cases owns the smallest shares.

According to documents, these are different legal entities. But in fact, the land, the buildings, and the medical business operating there are controlled by the same people. Under such circumstances, the public position of Odrex's lawyers seems contradictory: on the one hand, they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the inspections, as the investigative actions allegedly concern exclusively the landlord. On the other hand, open registers show that the owners of the land, buildings, and the founders of the clinic actually coincide. In such a situation, the thesis of "someone else's property problems" loses its logic and may be a deliberate lie to divert attention.

The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?09.02.26, 14:30 • 37873 views

Where is the "pressure on business" here?

The thesis of alleged "pressure on business," to which the clinic's lawyers once again appeal in their public statement, is just as easily debunked. 

Any actions that during the inspection of the building may restrict access to premises, power supply, oxygen systems, or personnel logistics create direct risks. These are risks for planned operations, for inpatients, and for those who need continuous therapy here and now... We record attempts to use economic and property procedures as a tool of pressure on a medical institution and doctors

- they wrote on Facebook.

However, according to the editorial office of UNN, investigative actions in the criminal proceedings regarding the illegal seizure of land and changes in its intended purpose do not involve any interference in the work of the medical institution. This concerns an inspection of the land plot with the involvement of a geodetic specialist without entering the building. The inspection concerns exclusively the boundaries of the land plot and the location of the building, and not the functioning of operating rooms, intensive care units, or the treatment process.

Under such circumstances, the statement about the threat to the stable operation of the hospital seems at least exaggerated. Moreover, there is an obvious contradiction in the public position of Odrex's lawyers: on the one hand, they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the inspections, as the investigative actions allegedly concern exclusively the landlord. On the other hand, they talk about "pressure on business" and risks specifically for the operation of the medical facility.

This story is not about the state's fight against medicine or interference in the treatment process. It is about a potential violation of land and registration legislation, which directly concerns the interests of the Odesa community.

Questions that the owners of the scandalous Odrex will have to answer

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the court must make the final conclusions. At the same time, open registers already cast doubt on the public version of the scandalous Odrex clinic's complete non-involvement in the story of the possible self-seizure of land on Rozkydailivska Street.

If the clinic positions itself as a flagship of modern and responsible medicine, Odesa residents have the right to know: on what land it stands and under what circumstances this land received new boundaries and a new intended purpose.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesPublications
Real estate
Odrex
Facebook
Odesa