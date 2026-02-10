The founders of the scandalous Odrex clinic could have been involved in illegally changing state registers regarding the land plot and real estate object where the medical facility is located. This concerns the possible unauthorized expansion of land boundaries and a change in its intended purpose – precisely the plot where the Odrex clinic operates today. Is the clinic really "not involved," as its lawyers publicly claim, and how are Odrex and LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" actually connected? Read more in the investigation by UNN.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the use of the land plot and real estate objects at the address Odesa, Rozkydailivska St., 69/71 – where the main location of the scandalous Odrex clinic is situated.

According to the investigation, reconstructions could have been carried out and buildings erected on the plot owned by LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya," extending beyond the allocated land and actually illegally seizing the adjacent territory. Law enforcement officers are separately checking the legality of changes made to the State Register of Real Rights: both regarding the total area of the object and regarding the change of its type from "non-residential buildings and structures" to "non-residential buildings of a healthcare institution."

According to the information from the architectural and construction control authorities of Odesa, permits for construction work and commissioning of facilities at this address were not registered or issued. A geodetic specialist also established that part of the building where the scandalous Odrex clinic is located may illegally extend beyond the boundaries of the land plot officially owned by the landlord LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya."

Important: this is not about checking medical activities, but exclusively about land and real estate.

"We are not involved": the position of Odrex lawyers

Medical House Odrex and its lawyers published a joint post in which they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the real estate situation.

The legal entity from which Medical House Odrex rents premises received a court order allowing an inspection of the building and the adjacent territory where the clinic's main location in Odesa is situated. This concerns exclusively actions related to the real estate object. This order does not concern medical activities, is not related to licensing, and does not provide for the cessation of the medical facility's operation - they wrote on Facebook.

However, the assertion of the clinic's complete non-involvement with the landlords of the land and building seems at least strange. After all, according to data published on the YouControl website, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" and LLC "Medical House "Odrex" have practically identical circles of founders.

Thus, the co-owners of LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" are Iryna Zaikova (42%), Larysa Mysotska (57.38%), and Yevhen Savytskyi (0.619%). The same names appear among the founders of LLC "Medical House Odrex" – the legal entity under whose license the scandalous clinic operates today. The controlling stake in this company is also concentrated in Iryna Zaikova (61.69%), Larysa Mysotska (17.52%) has a significant share, Tyhran Arutyunyan (20.56%), and Yevhen Savytskyi (0.23%), who in both cases owns the smallest shares.

According to documents, these are different legal entities. But in fact, the land, the buildings, and the medical business operating there are controlled by the same people. Under such circumstances, the public position of Odrex's lawyers seems contradictory: on the one hand, they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the inspections, as the investigative actions allegedly concern exclusively the landlord. On the other hand, open registers show that the owners of the land, buildings, and the founders of the clinic actually coincide. In such a situation, the thesis of "someone else's property problems" loses its logic and may be a deliberate lie to divert attention.

The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?

Where is the "pressure on business" here?

The thesis of alleged "pressure on business," to which the clinic's lawyers once again appeal in their public statement, is just as easily debunked.

Any actions that during the inspection of the building may restrict access to premises, power supply, oxygen systems, or personnel logistics create direct risks. These are risks for planned operations, for inpatients, and for those who need continuous therapy here and now... We record attempts to use economic and property procedures as a tool of pressure on a medical institution and doctors - they wrote on Facebook.

However, according to the editorial office of UNN, investigative actions in the criminal proceedings regarding the illegal seizure of land and changes in its intended purpose do not involve any interference in the work of the medical institution. This concerns an inspection of the land plot with the involvement of a geodetic specialist without entering the building. The inspection concerns exclusively the boundaries of the land plot and the location of the building, and not the functioning of operating rooms, intensive care units, or the treatment process.

Under such circumstances, the statement about the threat to the stable operation of the hospital seems at least exaggerated. Moreover, there is an obvious contradiction in the public position of Odrex's lawyers: on the one hand, they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the inspections, as the investigative actions allegedly concern exclusively the landlord. On the other hand, they talk about "pressure on business" and risks specifically for the operation of the medical facility.

This story is not about the state's fight against medicine or interference in the treatment process. It is about a potential violation of land and registration legislation, which directly concerns the interests of the Odesa community.

Questions that the owners of the scandalous Odrex will have to answer

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the court must make the final conclusions. At the same time, open registers already cast doubt on the public version of the scandalous Odrex clinic's complete non-involvement in the story of the possible self-seizure of land on Rozkydailivska Street.

If the clinic positions itself as a flagship of modern and responsible medicine, Odesa residents have the right to know: on what land it stands and under what circumstances this land received new boundaries and a new intended purpose.