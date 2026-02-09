The National Health Service of Ukraine has signed another contract with the scandalous private clinic "Odrex" for the provision of medical services within the state program for citizens aged 40+. This decision was made despite the fact that the Odrex clinic is involved in numerous criminal proceedings under articles on fraud, improper performance of medical duties, and intentional murder, and also has numerous patient complaints and a public protest movement of victims StopOdrex. What risks does the cooperation of the NHSU with the scandalous medical institution pose for Ukrainian patients, read in the UNN material.

The "Health Screening 40+" program is a state initiative funded by the budget that provides every Ukrainian citizen aged 40 and over with 2000 hryvnias for a preventive examination. The program includes an assessment of the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases, type two diabetes, and mental health disorders. Formally, it is about diagnosis and prevention, but in fact, at this stage, the state delegates responsibility for the first contact with the patient to a specific medical institution. In addition, if risks or deviations are detected, further consultations, additional examinations, and treatment (mostly at the patient's expense) usually take place in the same medical institution.

Therefore, the NHSU's decision to sign another contract with the "Odrex" clinic raises questions given the public background of this medical institution. The "Odrex" clinic is involved in 10 criminal proceedings, and patients publicly state that their health has deteriorated after treatment there, possible errors in diagnosing diseases, nosocomial infections, and severe consequences for life and health. But even these circumstances did not become a reason for the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to refuse cooperation with the scandalous clinic using state funds.

The requirements of the Ministry of Health and the NHSU for participants in the "Health Screening 40+" program are formal and focus on the availability of a license, personnel, and equipment. They lack criteria that would take into account the reputation of the medical institution, the number of patient complaints, or the existence of criminal proceedings. Under such conditions, clinics that formally meet the established requirements but at the same time raise reasonable doubts about patient safety among the public and the professional community can participate in the program.

StopOdrex: public pressure and people's fear of speaking openly

In essence, the state is now directing budget funds and Ukrainians to a scandalous clinic that is at the center of criminal investigations and around which a movement of affected patients, StopOdrex, has already formed.

This movement was started by the families of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at the clinic. Initially, activists created the StopOdrex website where one could read reviews about treatment at the clinic from former patients, follow the "Odrex Case" and support each other. However, after the third blocking of the StopOdrex website, activists were forced to launch a Telegram channel as a "safer way of communication." According to the co-founder of the platform, Khrystyna Totkailo, all stories are published anonymously, as people fear pressure and persecution.

And the widow of a former patient of the clinic, Svitlana Huk, in a comment to UNN, directly stated her fear of further escalation of pressure. At the same time, the clinic's lawyers denied any involvement in blocking the website. In particular, lawyer Masi Nayyem stated: "We don't know the website."

Despite its scandalous nature, "Odrex" remains one of the largest private partners of the NHSU. As of 2025, the clinic provided medical services within eight packages of the Medical Guarantees Program, including treatment for strokes, heart attacks, rehabilitation, and primary care. It is the packages for treating acute conditions, according to the clinic's management, that are the most popular.

The story of a woman who became disabled after treatment at Odrex under the NHSU program

One such story is Oleksandr's account, published on the StopOdrex website. In August 2025, his mother was admitted to "Odrex" by ambulance with a stroke under the NHSU program. Three days later, the woman was unexpectedly discharged. At home, her condition sharply deteriorated. Re-hospitalization in other hospitals was complicated by the fact that "Odrex" had allegedly completed treatment according to the documents.

When Oleksandr managed to get his mother admitted to another hospital, the doctors there, according to the family, directly stated: the patient should not have been discharged so early.

"The result of treatment at Odrex is lifelong disability," the woman's son concludes.

Responsibility of the Ministry of Health for "Odrex"

This family's story is not unique. It is against the backdrop of similar cases that the NHSU's decision to continue cooperation with the scandalous "Odrex" clinic raises more and more questions.

After all, the medical guarantees program is not only a financing mechanism but also the state's responsibility for patient safety. When budget funds are directed to a medical institution that is involved in criminal proceedings and has public patient complaints, the very principle of protecting citizens is called into question.