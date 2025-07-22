Odesa under attack: the enemy is attacking with drones, explosions heard in the city

In Odesa, on the night of Tuesday, July 22, explosions were heard. This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he warned about the danger for residents of Arcadia and Fontan.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, also reported about the danger for residents of the regional center.

Odesa and the district, be in shelters! The enemy is attacking with ударними drones! - Kiper wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force warned that a group of attack UAVs had been spotted in the Black Sea waters near Odesa.

On the night of July 19, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa, one person died and six were injured. Eight residential buildings, a medical laboratory, and other objects were damaged.

