Odesa under attack: the enemy is attacking with drones, explosions heard in the city

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM • 14126 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 35816 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 34742 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83901 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 49232 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81431 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43286 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49816 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57027 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52153 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: detailsJuly 21, 01:43 PM • 86193 views
July 22 will be the second shortest day in history due to Earth's accelerated rotationJuly 21, 02:16 PM • 18321 views
Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil regionJuly 21, 03:01 PM • 4752 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66906 views
Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.July 21, 04:15 PM • 14393 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66929 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83901 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81431 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 393471 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 314042 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Turkey
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 113547 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 208313 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 224993 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 222141 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222139 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Odesa under attack: the enemy is attacking with drones, explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In Odesa, explosions were heard on the night of July 22, Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on the danger. The Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs in the Black Sea waters near the city.

Odesa under attack: the enemy is attacking with drones, explosions heard in the city

In Odesa, on the night of Tuesday, July 22, explosions were heard. This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.

Details

"Explosions are heard in the city!" - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he warned about the danger for residents of Arcadia and Fontan.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, also reported about the danger for residents of the regional center.

Odesa and the district, be in shelters! The enemy is attacking with ударними drones!

- Kiper wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force warned that a group of attack UAVs had been spotted in the Black Sea waters near Odesa.

Recall

On the night of July 19, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa, one person died and six were injured. Eight residential buildings, a medical laboratory, and other objects were damaged.

Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa18.07.25, 11:51 • 5796 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Kiper
Black Sea
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9