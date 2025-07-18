Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa

In Odesa, a resident of Volyn Oblast was detained who wanted to carry out a terrorist act near the administrative building of the regional TCC and SP. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in early July, the woman arrived in Odesa to carry out subversive and terrorist activities. It was established that she acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services.

After receiving instructions, the woman retrieved a backpack with an improvised explosive device from a hiding place and tried to detonate it near the Odesa Regional TCC and SP. She was detained at the moment of the activation attempt - the report says.

It is noted that during the detention, at a safe distance, a controlled explosion of the IED occurred. There were no casualties.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a notice of suspicion is being prepared under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

Recall

Recently, in Odesa Oblast, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to a TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.