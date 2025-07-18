Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
A resident of Volyn Oblast was detained in Odesa. She was attempting to blow up the building of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP (Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support) on the instructions of Russian special services. She was apprehended during an attempt to activate an improvised explosive device, which was subsequently detonated in a controlled manner.
In Odesa, a resident of Volyn Oblast was detained who wanted to carry out a terrorist act near the administrative building of the regional TCC and SP. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
According to the investigation, in early July, the woman arrived in Odesa to carry out subversive and terrorist activities. It was established that she acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services.
After receiving instructions, the woman retrieved a backpack with an improvised explosive device from a hiding place and tried to detonate it near the Odesa Regional TCC and SP. She was detained at the moment of the activation attempt
It is noted that during the detention, at a safe distance, a controlled explosion of the IED occurred. There were no casualties.
Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a notice of suspicion is being prepared under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).
Recall
Recently, in Odesa Oblast, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to a TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.