Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13666 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49448 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 53966 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 226221 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162567 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132112 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133212 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112951 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 508170 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173708 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 51679 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 64288 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 74232 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 44246 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20104 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 226222 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 179956 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190540 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372812 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 508172 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65282 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 76067 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191585 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252314 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264931 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4012 views

A resident of Volyn Oblast was detained in Odesa. She was attempting to blow up the building of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP (Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support) on the instructions of Russian special services. She was apprehended during an attempt to activate an improvised explosive device, which was subsequently detonated in a controlled manner.

Wanted to blow up the TCC: a terrorist working for Russia was detained in Odesa

In Odesa, a resident of Volyn Oblast was detained who wanted to carry out a terrorist act near the administrative building of the regional TCC and SP. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in early July, the woman arrived in Odesa to carry out subversive and terrorist activities. It was established that she acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services.

After receiving instructions, the woman retrieved a backpack with an improvised explosive device from a hiding place and tried to detonate it near the Odesa Regional TCC and SP. She was detained at the moment of the activation attempt

- the report says.

It is noted that during the detention, at a safe distance, a controlled explosion of the IED occurred. There were no casualties.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a notice of suspicion is being prepared under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

Recall

Recently, in Odesa Oblast, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to a TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9