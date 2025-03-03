Odesa is under drone attack, there are power outages.
Explosions were heard in Odesa, after which part of the city lost power supply. The Air Forces reported an attack by enemy drones from the western direction and the waters of the Black Sea.
Explosions were heard in Odesa. This was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, as reported by UNN.
"In the city, explosions are heard," wrote Trukhanov.
Local media report that some residents of Odesa have lost power, while others are experiencing flickering.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that enemy strike drones were flying towards Odesa from the west and the waters of the Black Sea.
