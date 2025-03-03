In Russia, drones attacked an oil depot, causing a fire.
Kyiv • UNN
In the territory of Russia, drones attacked an oil depot in the Chortkiv area, causing a fire. This is one in a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian facilities, including strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and Tula regions.
In Russia, drones attacked an oil depot in the Chortkiv area. This is reported by local Telegram channels, according to UNN.
In the videos circulating on social media, the glow from the fire at the oil depot in the Chortkiv district of the Rostov region can be seen.
The head of the Occupation Studies Center, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that on the night of February 23, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on Russian territory, including deep into the enemy's rear. In the Tula region, a hit was recorded in the area of an oil depot near the village of Brusyanske.
In February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region and the oil depot in the area of the State Enterprise "March 8" in the Tula region of Russia.