Odesa attacked by Russia at night, security guard killed: consequences shown

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa with attack drones, one person was killed, reported on Monday the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of another strike on Odesa, one person was killed," the State Emergency Service reported.

"As a result of the strike, a security room near a new building caught fire. Unfortunately, one security guard died," Kiper clarified.

According to the State Emergency Service, 10 garage premises, an administrative building on the territory of a car service station, and several construction trailers were damaged.

Cars, trucks, and a bus were destroyed. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers.

