Odesa attacked by Russia at night, security guard killed: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones, killing one person – a security guard. Garages, car service stations, construction trailers were damaged, and cars were destroyed.

Odesa attacked by Russia at night, security guard killed: consequences shown

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa with attack drones, one person was killed, reported on Monday the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of another strike on Odesa, one person was killed," the State Emergency Service reported.

"As a result of the strike, a security room near a new building caught fire. Unfortunately, one security guard died," Kiper clarified.

According to the State Emergency Service, 10 garage premises, an administrative building on the territory of a car service station, and several construction trailers were damaged.

Cars, trucks, and a bus were destroyed. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Oleh Kiper
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
