October in Kyiv was the sixth warmest in the entire history of meteorological observations

In Kyiv, the average monthly air temperature in October was +11.8°C, which is 3.2°C above the climatic norm. This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN writes.

Details

According to data from the Kyiv Joint Hydrometeorological Station, the average monthly air temperature in October was +11.8°C, which is 3.2℃ above the climatic norm.

This year's October was the sixth-warmest in the observation rankings since 1881.

The coldest day was October 28, when the minimum temperature fell to +5.3°C in the early morning. The warmest was the 8th, when the maximum temperature rose to +24.2°C.

56 mm of precipitation fell on Nauky Avenue, which is 122% of the monthly norm.

Rain in some places and up to 15°C — weather forecast for November 2