Rain in some places and up to 15°C — weather forecast for November 2

In Ukraine, rain is expected only in some regions on November 2, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius above zero during the day. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be cloudy today.

There will be no significant precipitation, with only light rain in some areas in the northeast of the country at night and in the southern part of Odesa region during the day.

Fog is expected in places in the Carpathians, in the east and northeast of the country at night and in the morning.

The wind will be northwesterly, and in the southern part, northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 2–7°C above zero at night and 7–12°C during the day, reaching 15°C in the southeast of the country.

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