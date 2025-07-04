Occupiers' strike caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russia struck a power transmission line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Ukraine's unified energy system. The nuclear facility was once again left without the power necessary for stable operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Telegram.

Details

It is reported that the damaged power line allowed for maintaining the plant's own needs to ensure radiation safety.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a blackout. This is another act of nuclear terror by the Russians! - emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

At ZNPP, the water level in the cooling pond critically dropped