Occupiers send wounded soldiers to identify positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: those who refuse are threatened with execution

Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction are sending wounded soldiers to identify enemy positions. Those who refuse are threatened with execution, reports UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to an agent of the movement, who is in the ranks of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment and serves in the Zaporizhzhia direction, wounded soldiers are sent on "reconnaissance by fire" to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, there is no evacuation from the battlefield, and the wounded are, in fact, doomed to death.

In such conditions, the Russian command does not want to spend forces and provisions on the wounded, who will not survive anyway. "Reconnaissance by fire" is often carried out without weapons and equipment. A wounded soldier either dies from the enemy or from his own hands - the report says.

Recall

Earlier, the "ATESH" movement reported that the command of the Guards Air Assault Regiment of the Russian army sends UAV operators to retrieve downed drones in the combat zone in Ukraine. Those who refuse to obey the order are threatened with transfer to the infantry, and those who died or were wounded are not taken from the battlefield.