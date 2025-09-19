$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 3810 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 9946 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 12250 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 23816 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 20003 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 26181 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 36296 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55794 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46317 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Tags
Authors
Occupiers send wounded soldiers to identify positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: those who refuse are threatened with execution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction send wounded soldiers to identify the positions of the Defense Forces. They are threatened with execution for refusal, and there is no evacuation from the battlefield.

Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction are sending wounded soldiers to identify enemy positions. Those who refuse are threatened with execution, reports UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to an agent of the movement, who is in the ranks of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment and serves in the Zaporizhzhia direction, wounded soldiers are sent on "reconnaissance by fire" to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, there is no evacuation from the battlefield, and the wounded are, in fact, doomed to death.

In such conditions, the Russian command does not want to spend forces and provisions on the wounded, who will not survive anyway. "Reconnaissance by fire" is often carried out without weapons and equipment. A wounded soldier either dies from the enemy or from his own hands

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, the "ATESH" movement reported that the command of the Guards Air Assault Regiment of the Russian army sends UAV operators to retrieve downed drones in the combat zone in Ukraine. Those who refuse to obey the order are threatened with transfer to the infantry, and those who died or were wounded are not taken from the battlefield.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Atesh
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine