Occupiers prepare Luhansk children for mobilization, disguised as sports - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In Luhansk region, Russians are preparing children for future mobilization by conducting "training" under the guise of sports events. Children are taught elements of hand-to-hand combat and special forces techniques, openly declaring preparation for military formations.
In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are systematically preparing children for future mobilization into the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.
In Stanytsia Luhanska, militants of the Russian Guard and "activists" of the United Russia party conducted a "training session" for the pupils of the local football club "Ataman" under the guise of Sportsman's Day.
It is noted that children were forced to: perform endurance and strength exercises, practice hand-to-hand combat elements, and repeat special forces techniques.
"Instructors" openly stated that this was preparation for selection into military formations," the CNS added.
Recall
Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for instructions on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systematic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.
Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS07.08.25, 07:04 • 2993 views