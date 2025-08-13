Occupiers prepare Luhansk children for mobilization, disguised as sports - CNS

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 11859 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 34168 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 30753 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 53716 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 33945 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37717 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 102605 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97572 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96098 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45158 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
70%
756mm
Popular news
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 16212 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhotoAugust 12, 03:59 PM • 15963 views
German scientists have discovered an effective way for refugee children to learn a languageAugust 12, 04:10 PM • 6870 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12231 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideoAugust 12, 05:04 PM • 8434 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 11857 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12239 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 34166 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 53716 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 102605 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 2964 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 16220 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88194 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50214 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 207024 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Occupiers prepare Luhansk children for mobilization, disguised as sports - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Luhansk region, Russians are preparing children for future mobilization by conducting "training" under the guise of sports events. Children are taught elements of hand-to-hand combat and special forces techniques, openly declaring preparation for military formations.

Occupiers prepare Luhansk children for mobilization, disguised as sports - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are systematically preparing children for future mobilization into the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In Stanytsia Luhanska, militants of the Russian Guard and "activists" of the United Russia party conducted a "training session" for the pupils of the local football club "Ataman" under the guise of Sportsman's Day.

- the report says.

It is noted that children were forced to: perform endurance and strength exercises, practice hand-to-hand combat elements, and repeat special forces techniques.

"Instructors" openly stated that this was preparation for selection into military formations," the CNS added.

Recall

Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for instructions on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systematic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.

Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS07.08.25, 07:04 • 2993 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Luhansk Oblast
Mariupol