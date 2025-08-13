In temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are systematically preparing children for future mobilization into the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

In Stanytsia Luhanska, militants of the Russian Guard and "activists" of the United Russia party conducted a "training session" for the pupils of the local football club "Ataman" under the guise of Sportsman's Day. - the report says.

It is noted that children were forced to: perform endurance and strength exercises, practice hand-to-hand combat elements, and repeat special forces techniques.

"Instructors" openly stated that this was preparation for selection into military formations," the CNS added.

Recall

Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for instructions on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systematic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.

Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS