The Kremlin took young people from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region to a "zombification watch". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, students were sent to Russia - allegedly for a "memory watch" near Rzhev. But instead of education:

they were fed myths about the “great victory”;

they were taken to “places of military glory”;

they were taught whom to love and whom to hate.

All this - under the guise of "preserving memory", but in fact - an attempt to steal the soul of Ukrainian youth - indicated in the CNR.

They add that the Russians want to raise "citizens of the Russian Federation" from our children with a cult of war instead of their own identity.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailors' uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

