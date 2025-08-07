Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Students from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region were sent to Russia for a "memory watch," where they were fed myths about the "great victory" and taught to hate. This is an attempt to steal the soul of Ukrainian youth and raise them as "citizens of the Russian Federation."
The Kremlin took young people from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region to a "zombification watch". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, students were sent to Russia - allegedly for a "memory watch" near Rzhev. But instead of education:
- they were fed myths about the “great victory”;
- they were taken to “places of military glory”;
- they were taught whom to love and whom to hate.
All this - under the guise of "preserving memory", but in fact - an attempt to steal the soul of Ukrainian youth
They add that the Russians want to raise "citizens of the Russian Federation" from our children with a cult of war instead of their own identity.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailors' uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".
Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.
