In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the ideological indoctrination of children continues. This time, schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were sent for "rest" to the Artek branch - the "Chervona Hvozdika" camp, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that the program includes lectures by the Kremlin organization "Znanie", controlled by the FSB.

Children were told about "Russia's achievements", "unity of regions", GTO standards, and "national games". This is not about caring for children. This is part of a plan to form citizens loyal to the occupation - the CNS indicates.

They urge parents not to believe in "healing" from the occupier, because "behind the label 'camp' is propaganda."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed "the greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

"Volunteer Company": Russia brought in a hundred propagandists to work with children in the occupied territories - CNS