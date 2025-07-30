$41.800.02
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 16720 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 20251 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 29074 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 39309 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 61303 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 136061 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56822 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 70376 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 182154 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Exclusive
Exclusive
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Schoolchildren from temporarily occupied Donetsk region were sent to the "Chervona Hvozdyka" camp in Zaporizhzhia region. There, children were given lectures with propaganda about "Russia's achievements" and "regional unity."

"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the ideological indoctrination of children continues. This time, schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were sent for "rest" to the Artek branch - the "Chervona Hvozdika" camp, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that the program includes lectures by the Kremlin organization "Znanie", controlled by the FSB.

Children were told about "Russia's achievements", "unity of regions", GTO standards, and "national games". This is not about caring for children. This is part of a plan to form citizens loyal to the occupation

- the CNS indicates.

They urge parents not to believe in "healing" from the occupier, because "behind the label 'camp' is propaganda."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed "the greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast