Occupiers hit the building of the Kremenchuk district territorial recruitment center (TCC)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 475 views

On July 6, around 9:35 a.m., the enemy launched a UAV air strike on Kremenchuk, hitting the building of the district TCC and SP and a residential building nearby.

Occupiers hit the building of the Kremenchuk district territorial recruitment center (TCC)

Another insidious attack by the invaders. As a result of a UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, the building of the Kremenchuk district TCC and SP was hit. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces.

Details

Today, July 6, around 9:35 a.m., the enemy launched a UAV air strike on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk district TCC and SP, as well as a residential building nearby. Previously, there were no wounded or killed among the servicemen and employees of the TCC and SP.

- the message said.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

Recall

On July 3, around 9:00 a.m., the enemy attacked Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava united city TCC and SP and on the territory of a private residential building.

In Mykolaiv, as a result of the Russian attack, one person was reportedly injured. Emergency services are working at the scene, the drone threat remains.

In Novorossiysk, on the night of July 6, an "attack by uncrewed boats" was announced. Sirens and explosions were heard in the city, and the threat was canceled in the morning.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk
Poltava
Mykolaiv
