Kyiv • UNN
Military intelligence recorded a decline in the logistical support of Russian troops. The invaders complain about the lack of food and supplies, remaining without proper nutrition.
Military intelligence has received further confirmation of the decline in the logistical support system of the Russian troops. Russian infantry units remain without proper food and supplies for a long time, which the occupiers themselves openly complain about in intercepted conversations. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Holy s**t, how things can be? We don't have any f***ing food and drinks
Military intelligence has recorded new evidence of the decline in the logistical support system of the Russian troops: infantry units remain without proper food and supplies for a long time.
Holy s**t, how things can be? We don't have any f***ing food and drinks. If I turn sideways, you won't even notice me. The f***ing uniform, just hangs like on a hanger, and that's it
According to him, only "skin, bones, and a beard" remained of him.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recorded mass opioid use by Russian military personnel to escape the reality of combat operations. The increase in non-combat losses due to drug addiction led to 112 deaths in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation in the incomplete year of 2025.