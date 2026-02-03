Invaders complain of hunger and exhaustion: intelligence records problems with the logistics of the Russian army

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 13535 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 10249 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 18603 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 30020 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 29713 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27540 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28970 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34192 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43639 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 606 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 2574 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 50672 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 62499 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 47471 views
Invaders complain of hunger and exhaustion: intelligence records problems with the logistics of the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Military intelligence recorded a decline in the logistical support of Russian troops. The invaders complain about the lack of food and supplies, remaining without proper nutrition.

Invaders complain of hunger and exhaustion: intelligence records problems with the logistics of the Russian army

Military intelligence has received further confirmation of the decline in the logistical support system of the Russian troops. Russian infantry units remain without proper food and supplies for a long time, which the occupiers themselves openly complain about in intercepted conversations. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Holy s**t, how things can be? We don't have any f***ing food and drinks 

- the invaders are starving in their positions.

Military intelligence has recorded new evidence of the decline in the logistical support system of the Russian troops: infantry units remain without proper food and supplies for a long time.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains expletives!!!

Holy s**t, how things can be? We don't have any f***ing food and drinks. If I turn sideways, you won't even notice me. The f***ing uniform, just hangs like on a hanger, and that's it

- complains the invader.

According to him, only "skin, bones, and a beard" remained of him.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recorded mass opioid use by Russian military personnel to escape the reality of combat operations. The increase in non-combat losses due to drug addiction led to 112 deaths in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation in the incomplete year of 2025.

Alla Kiosak

