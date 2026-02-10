Occupiers attacked acting village head while delivering bread in Kharkiv region

In Oskil, Kharkiv region, the acting head of the Pisky-Radkivskyi district, Serhiy Nikorich, was attacked by Russia while delivering bread, reported the Borivska settlement council on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, February 10, 2026, while delivering humanitarian bread to the residents of the Pisky-Radkivskyi старостинський округ, acting head Serhiy Mykolayovych Nikorich was attacked by an enemy drone in the village of Oskil. Serhiy Mykolayovych received minor injuries. Fortunately, there is no threat to his life. - reported the Borivska settlement council.

As a result of the strike, the car reportedly burned down.

"This latest war crime by Russian troops once again demonstrates targeted attacks on civilians and those who ensure the community's vital activities," the settlement council emphasized.

Nikorich himself, in a phone comment to "Suspilne Kharkiv", spoke about the explosion, "stating that, honestly, I didn't understand... I understood that there was shelling, but I didn't see what kind of ammunition it was. (...) I came to my senses in 3-5 seconds, the doors opened - I got out. (...) I walked around, picked up my belongings and moved aside."

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region