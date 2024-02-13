ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75340 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118672 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123338 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176920 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101023 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68808 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41685 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37854 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51236 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234933 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117511 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118135 views
Occupants wound 4 people, including two children, in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26820 views

the Russian army shelled 14 settlements in the Donetsk region, wounding four people, including two children

On February 12, the Russian army fired shells at 14 settlements. A civilian was wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN reports .

On February 12, the Russian army fired shells at 14 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Selydove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Ostre, New York, Tsukurine, Mykhaylivka, Netaylove, Novopokrovske, Novoukrainka, Pervomayske, Predtechine, Rai Oleksandrivka, and Umanske. Four people were wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building,

- the statement said.

Details

The enemy attacked with KAB-500 guided missile bombs, S-300 air defense systems, Uragan MLRS, and artillery.

54 civilian objects were damaged - 44 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, an administrative building, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russia carried out two air strikes with guided bombs in New York . A civilian was wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building. A kindergarten, a school, three apartment buildings and 17 private houses were destroyed.

In Selidove, three people were wounded, including two children, and 15 private houses were damaged as a result of yesterday's shelling with three S-300 missiles.

Rai-Olexandrivka was shelled by the occupation forces, 5 private houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Police documented the consequences of 18 Russian attacks on civilians.

Recall

Over the last day, 84 clashes took place. Russia launched 5 missile and 113 air strikes, as well as 135 volleyball attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas; there are casualties.https://unn.ua/news/za-dobu-rf-zdiisnyla-5-raketnykh-udariv-113-aviatsiinykh-atak-ta-135-obstriliv-ye-postrazhdali

Olga Rozgon

War
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
new-york-cityNew York City
donetskDonetsk

