On February 12, the Russian army fired shells at 14 settlements. A civilian was wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN reports .

On February 12, the Russian army fired shells at 14 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Selydove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Ostre, New York, Tsukurine, Mykhaylivka, Netaylove, Novopokrovske, Novoukrainka, Pervomayske, Predtechine, Rai Oleksandrivka, and Umanske. Four people were wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building, - the statement said.

Details

The enemy attacked with KAB-500 guided missile bombs, S-300 air defense systems, Uragan MLRS, and artillery.

54 civilian objects were damaged - 44 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, an administrative building, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russia carried out two air strikes with guided bombs in New York . A civilian was wounded. Two more people are probably under the ruins of a five-story building. A kindergarten, a school, three apartment buildings and 17 private houses were destroyed.

In Selidove, three people were wounded, including two children, and 15 private houses were damaged as a result of yesterday's shelling with three S-300 missiles.

Rai-Olexandrivka was shelled by the occupation forces, 5 private houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Police documented the consequences of 18 Russian attacks on civilians.

Recall

Over the last day, 84 clashes took place. Russia launched 5 missile and 113 air strikes, as well as 135 volleyball attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas; there are casualties.https://unn.ua/news/za-dobu-rf-zdiisnyla-5-raketnykh-udariv-113-aviatsiinykh-atak-ta-135-obstriliv-ye-postrazhdali