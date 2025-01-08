ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127662 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135261 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164288 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113956 views

Occupants shelled Donetsk region 3200 times per day, there are wounded

Occupants shelled Donetsk region 3200 times per day, there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23699 views

Over the past day, the occupants fired 3,200 times at the Donetsk region, wounding three civilians. About 40 thousand people are still living along the front line in dangerous localities.

Russian occupants fired 3,200 times in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding three civilians. Frontline settlements suffer the most, as they are almost completely destroyed.

The head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy shelled Donetsk region 3200 times over the last day. Unfortunately, three people were wounded. All the settlements close to the front line are under heavy fire from the occupier, they almost do not exist and are completely destroyed. During the day, 158 people and 200 children were evacuated from the settlements close to the front line

- said the head of RMA.

He added that the occupiers are shelling Donetsk region with all the weapons they have - ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs, cannon artillery, and where the cities are close to the front line, FPV drones are operating. The authorities are on the ground, police units, the State Emergency Service, and the volunteer movement are working in full.

We provide all the necessary materials to our people whose homes have been damaged as a result of the hostilities, humanitarian aid, food packages, and bullion to support our people during the heating season

- noted Filashkin.

According to him, there are currently about 40 thousand people along the front line. Filashkin also said that about 300 people remained in Kurakhove. He noted that the enemy is exerting strong pressure on the town, but the defense forces are doing everything possible to restrain the occupiers.

Residents of the city did not want to leave, but now the occupiers are letting them through the filtration areas, and the situation with these people is not clear. Filashkin addressed the residents of the frontline settlements, noting that 7,200 people remained in Pokrovsk, 3,000 in Myrnohrad, 300 in Kurakhovo, and about 126 in Toretsk.

Image

Filashkin emphasized that it is very dangerous, and the authorities, police and rescue units are working in these areas to conduct explanatory work. In addition, the RMA chief said that all children have been taken out of Pokrovsk, but the enemy is approaching the city, about 3 km away.

Previously

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region , the situation is deteriorating. The shelling in the city has become more frequent, there is no electricity, gas and water. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

