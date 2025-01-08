Occupants shelled Donetsk region 3200 times per day, there are wounded

Russian occupants fired 3,200 times in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding three civilians. Frontline settlements suffer the most, as they are almost completely destroyed.

The head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy shelled Donetsk region 3200 times over the last day. Unfortunately, three people were wounded. All the settlements close to the front line are under heavy fire from the occupier, they almost do not exist and are completely destroyed. During the day, 158 people and 200 children were evacuated from the settlements close to the front line - said the head of RMA.

He added that the occupiers are shelling Donetsk region with all the weapons they have - ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs, cannon artillery, and where the cities are close to the front line, FPV drones are operating. The authorities are on the ground, police units, the State Emergency Service, and the volunteer movement are working in full.

We provide all the necessary materials to our people whose homes have been damaged as a result of the hostilities, humanitarian aid, food packages, and bullion to support our people during the heating season - noted Filashkin.

According to him, there are currently about 40 thousand people along the front line. Filashkin also said that about 300 people remained in Kurakhove. He noted that the enemy is exerting strong pressure on the town, but the defense forces are doing everything possible to restrain the occupiers.

Residents of the city did not want to leave, but now the occupiers are letting them through the filtration areas, and the situation with these people is not clear. Filashkin addressed the residents of the frontline settlements, noting that 7,200 people remained in Pokrovsk, 3,000 in Myrnohrad, 300 in Kurakhovo, and about 126 in Toretsk.

Filashkin emphasized that it is very dangerous, and the authorities, police and rescue units are working in these areas to conduct explanatory work. In addition, the RMA chief said that all children have been taken out of Pokrovsk, but the enemy is approaching the city, about 3 km away.

Previously

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region , the situation is deteriorating. The shelling in the city has become more frequent, there is no electricity, gas and water.