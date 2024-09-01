ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 164 times

Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 164 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36837 views

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 164 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks included an air strike, UAV, MLRS and artillery attacks, and damaged infrastructure.

During the day, the occupiers fired 164 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops carry out an air strike on Levadne.

66 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

8 MLRS attacks hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.  

89 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Prymorske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne,  Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Preobrazhenka and Novodanilivka.

There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

