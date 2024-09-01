Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 164 times

During the day, the occupiers fired 164 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russian troops carry out an air strike on Levadne.

66 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

8 MLRS attacks hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

89 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Prymorske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Preobrazhenka and Novodanilivka.

There were 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Three rescuers wounded in shelling of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region