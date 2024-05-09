Occupants shell fire stations in Donetsk and Dnipro regions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled fire stations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, damaging vehicles and buildings, with no casualties.
The Russian army continues to cynically fire at rescue units; on Thursday, May 9, fire departments in Donetsk and Dnipro regions came under enemy fire. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .
At night, Russians struck Lyman, Donetsk region. Two vehicles, the entrance gate and fence, as well as the building's interior and windows were damaged at the local fire and rescue unit,
Details
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a morning enemy attack damaged two service vehicles, a fire and rescue building, and a boxing gym.
The SES added that in both cases, fortunately, there were no injuries among the personnel.
Recall
Over the last day, Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks, 9 localities were hit, 3 civilians were wounded.