Occupants shell fire stations in Donetsk and Dnipro regions

The Russian army continues to cynically fire at rescue units; on Thursday, May 9, fire departments in Donetsk and Dnipro regions came under enemy fire. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

At night, Russians struck Lyman, Donetsk region. Two vehicles, the entrance gate and fence, as well as the building's interior and windows were damaged at the local fire and rescue unit, - the statement said.

Details

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a morning enemy attack damaged two service vehicles, a fire and rescue building, and a boxing gym.

The SES added that in both cases, fortunately, there were no injuries among the personnel.

Recall

Over the last day, Donetsk region suffered 1870 hostile attacks, 9 localities were hit, 3 civilians were wounded.