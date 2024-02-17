Occupants move tanks to the north of the occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, tanks were spotted moving from Sevastopol through Simferopol and further north. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

"Our eyes can see everything: tanks are being transported from Sevastopol through Simferopol and further north. The route was tracked and the information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said

Recall

In the eastern sector this morning , three enemy aircraft were destroyed at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.