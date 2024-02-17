Occupants move tanks to the north of the occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Telegram channel, tanks were spotted in the occupied Crimea moving from Sevastopol through Simferopol and further north, and the information was passed on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, tanks were spotted moving from Sevastopol through Simferopol and further north. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.
"Our eyes can see everything: tanks are being transported from Sevastopol through Simferopol and further north. The route was tracked and the information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said
Recall
In the eastern sector this morning , three enemy aircraft were destroyed at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.